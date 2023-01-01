Offloading Supplies

Navy and civilian personnel check the straps on a flat rack container prior to offloading humanitarian supplies from the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams in Mersin, Turkey, Feb. 28, 2023. The ship delivered disaster relief supplies to Turkish officials for those affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes. U.S. military forces are rapidly responding to the natural disaster with critically needed capabilities and life-saving equipment.