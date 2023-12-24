Humanitarian Aid Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Arevalo throws a line during the delivery of earthquake relief supplies from the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams in Mersin, Turkey, Feb. 28, 2023. The ship is one of several U.S. military units operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, and U.S. European Command supporting Turkish earthquake relief efforts. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.98 MB) Tags: navy, humanitarian, disaster relief, european command, turkey Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Conner D. Blake VIRIN: 230228-N-TC338-1181.JPG Photo Gallery