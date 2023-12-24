An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor throws a line during the delivery of relief supplies.

Humanitarian Aid

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Jonathan Arevalo throws a line during the delivery of earthquake relief supplies from the USS Hershel "Woody" Williams in Mersin, Turkey, Feb. 28, 2023. The ship is one of several U.S. military units operating under U.S. Sixth Fleet, U.S. Naval Forces Europe, and U.S. European Command supporting Turkish earthquake relief efforts.

Photo Gallery