Adriatic Formation

The guided missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black, right, the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, center, and Italian Navy destroyer ITS Caio Duilio sail in formation in the Adriatic Sea, Feb. 24, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.