Over the Ocean An Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 28, 2023, while returning to Moody Air Force Base, Ga., from Operation Forward Tiger. The exercise conducted with Dominican and Jamaican forces is designed to increase combat readiness. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.31 MB) Tags: Dominican Republic, Air Force, exercises, Jamaica Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Lauren Cobin VIRIN: 230228-F-CC148-2017M.JPG Photo Gallery