Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An aircraft receives fuel from another aircraft while flying over a body of water.

Over the Ocean

An Air Force A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft receives fuel from a KC-135 Stratotanker over the Atlantic Ocean, Feb. 28, 2023, while returning to Moody Air Force Base, Ga., from Operation Forward Tiger. The exercise conducted with Dominican and Jamaican forces is designed to increase combat readiness.

