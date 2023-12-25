An official website of the United States Government 
One soldier looks through the scope of a weapon while propped on an incline while another soldier stands behind him.

Enemy Targets

Army Staff Sgt. Ramaud M. Pugh, left, an infantry squad leader and Pfc. Ryan M. Lofts, an infantry machine gunner, both assigned to NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, engage enemy targets during a combined arms live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, Feb. 27, 2023. The 4 Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.

