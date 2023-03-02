Mission Complete

Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Andrew T. Priddy, commanding general, Task Force 61/2, greets a member of the Turkish Ministry of Health in Antakya, Turkey, March 2, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to Task Force 61/2 and 39th Air Base Wing were tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens who were affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes. Upon completion of their efforts, leaders from Task Force 61/2 (TF 61/2), and 39th Air Base Wing conducted a final walk-through before the Turkish Ministry of Health began operations at the field hospital.