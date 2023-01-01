An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A soldier instructs and demonstrates a position to a Marine wearing a safety helmet and safety rope.

Training Instructions

Soldiers assigned to the 101st Airborne Division, 1st Armored Division, along with the 32nd Marines Brigade of the Hellenic army, and the Royal Netherlands army conduct ground training at Camp Georgoulas, Volos, Greece, Feb. 13, 2023. The training strengthens interoperability among NATO partners while affirming U.S. commitment to the European area of operations.

