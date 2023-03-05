An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A plane takes off from the flight deck of an aircraft carrier.

Adriatic Ops

A C-2A Greyhound aircraft, attached to Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40, launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Adriatic Sea, March 5, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

Photo Gallery