Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine secures chains on a vehicle.

Secure Chains

Marine Corps Pfc. Joseph Machado, a motor vehicle operator assigned to the Combat Logistics Battalion 2, Combat Logistics Regiment 2, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, secures chains on a vehicle during a combat vehicle operator course in Setermoen, Norway, March 3, 2023. Marines are deployed to Norway as part of Marine Rotational Forces Europe 23.1 which focuses on regional engagements throughout Europe by conducting various exercises, arctic weather and mountain warfare training, and military-to-military engagements, which enhance overall interoperability of the Marine Corps with allies and partners.

