Honored Guest

Golda H. Fabian, a World War II Marine Corps veteran, is recognized as the guest of honor for the Marine Corps battle color detachment's performance for the high school students, faculty, and local veterans at Canby High School in Canby, Ore., March 7, 2023. The event is part of a joint effort between Marine Barracks Washington and Marine Corps Recruiting Command that includes touring the northwestern United States; during this tour Marines are hosting engagements with local schools, sports teams, community leaders, and other outstanding citizens.