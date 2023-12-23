Litter Lift

U.S. Marines and Israeli soldiers participate in a simulated casualty evacuation during Intrepid Maven 23.2 in Israel, Feb. 28, 2023. Intrepid Maven is a bilateral exercise between U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command and the Israel Defense Forces designed to improve interoperability, strengthen partner-nation relationships in the U.S. Central Command area of operations and improve both individual and bilateral unit readiness.