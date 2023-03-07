Tiger Lightning Oregon Army National Guardsmen secure a structure during cordon and search operations training as part of Tiger Lightning at the Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operation Training near Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 7, 2023. The bilateral exercise between the U.S. and Bangladesh is designed to strengthen peacekeeping readiness and promote interoperability. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.64 MB) Tags: Exercises, National Guard, Tiger Lightning Photo By: Army Sgt. Hannah Hawkins, National Guard VIRIN: 230307-Z-VU095-1059M.JPG Photo Gallery