Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers with blue helmets stand in a line with weapons as two men walk toward them.

Checkpoint Training

An Oregon Army National Guardsman gives commands to two local role players seeking aid during checkpoint training as part of Exercise Tiger Lightning near Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 6, 2023. Tiger Lightning is a bilateral exercise sponsored by Indo-Pacific Command and hosted by Bangladesh to strengthen peacekeeping readiness, promote interoperability, and reinforce the partnership between the Bangladesh armed forces and the Oregon National Guard.

