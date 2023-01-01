Asheville Arrival Sailors assigned to the fast-attack submarine USS Asheville salute the American flag after arriving at the Royal Australian Navy base HMAS Stirling on Garden Island, Australia, Feb. 27, 2023. The Asheville is on patrol supporting national security interests in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.75 MB) Tags: navy, partnerships, australia, indo-pacom, aukus Photo By: Courtesy Australia Department of Defense VIRIN: 230227-N-NZ442-1006R.JPG Photo Gallery