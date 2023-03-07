Moving Equipment Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion assisted the 839th Transportation Battalion, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, with the offload and processing of approximately 1,500 pieces of equipment from the vehicle carrier Liberty Pride and the USNS Brittin at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, March 7, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.65 MB) Tags: Army, Ukraine Response Photo By: Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon VIRIN: 220307-A-MP101-001.JPG Photo Gallery