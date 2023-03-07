An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers move vehicles and equipment onto a ramp.

Moving Equipment

Soldiers assigned to the 635th Transportation Detachment, 39th Transportation Battalion assisted the 839th Transportation Battalion, Surface Deployment and Distribution Command, with the offload and processing of approximately 1,500 pieces of equipment from the vehicle carrier Liberty Pride and the USNS Brittin at the port of Alexandroupoli, Greece, March 7, 2023.

