On Watch Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Idris Kouawo, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Porter, stands watch during a winter storm in the Baltic Sea, March 7, 2023. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.