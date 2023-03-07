Field Hospital Patients and hospital personnel walk near hospital tents on the grounds of Mustafa Kemal University in Serinyol, Hatay, Turkey, March 7, 2023. At the request of the Turkish government, U.S. military personnel assigned to 39th Air Base Wing and Task Force 61/2 were tasked with building a field hospital for the citizens affected by the Feb. 6 earthquakes. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.31 MB) Tags: air force, humanitarian, disaster relief, Turkey Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Crossman VIRIN: 230307-F-DR389-1066A.JPG Photo Gallery