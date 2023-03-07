An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Paratroopers jump out of a large aircraft against a blue sky.

Historic Jump

Army paratroopers assigned to the 11th Airborne Division jump from an Air Force C-130J Super Hercules during an all-women’s jump over the Malemute Drop Zone, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 7, 2023. The airborne operation was held in recognition of Women’s History Month and marked the first all-female jump in division history.

