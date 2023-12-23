An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three sailors move equipment aboard a Navy ship.

Push It

Sailors aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford move equipment during a pre-staging of the ship’s hangar bay in Norfolk, Va., March 2, 2023. The Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its composite training unit exercise, an intense, multiweek exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force.

