Push It Sailors aboard the USS Gerald R. Ford move equipment during a pre-staging of the ship’s hangar bay in Norfolk, Va., March 2, 2023. The Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean executing its composite training unit exercise, an intense, multiweek exercise designed to fully integrate a carrier strike group as a cohesive, multi-mission fighting force. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.33 MB) Tags: Navy Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Aaron Arroyo VIRIN: 230303-N-XQ548-1048Y.JPG Photo Gallery