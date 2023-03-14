An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A floating device explodes over a body of water.

Mine Blast

Sailors detonate a simulated floating mine in the Persian Gulf, March 14, 2023, during International Maritime Exercise/Cutlass Express, the largest multinational training event in the Middle East. About 7,000 personnel from more than 50 nations and international organizations participate.

