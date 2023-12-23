An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

People and construction equipment are silhouetted at twilight in a graveyard.

Disinterment Project

Staff with the American Battle Monuments Commission work with members of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency to exhume a casket during a disinterment at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Manila, Philippines, March 6, 2023. Twenty-two of the individuals recovered from the disinterment are part of the ‘Enoura Maru’ project, an effort to disinter the remains of service members lost on the cargo ship used by the Imperial Japanese navy during World War II as a troop and prisoner of war transport ship.

