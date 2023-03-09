Aerial Refueling A B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 23rd Expeditionary Bomb Squadron receives fuel from a KC-135 in the U.S. European Command area of operations, Moron Air Base, Spain, March 9, 2023. Strategic bomber missions enhance the readiness and training necessary to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.88 MB) Tags: European Command, Air Force, Ukraine Response Photo By: Air Force Senior Airman Zachary Wright VIRIN: 230309-F-CD213-1558.JPG Photo Gallery