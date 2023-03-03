Raptor Reflection Air Force Staff Sgt. Von Peoples watches an F-22 Raptor during Agile Reaper 23-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, March 3, 2023. The exercise is designed to rehearse capabilities in an operationally relevant environment and to provide air dominance, global mobility, and command and control in the Indo-Pacific region. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.27 MB) Tags: Indo-Pacific, exercises, Agile Reaper 23-1 Photo By: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hailey Staker VIRIN: 230303-F-MU239-0171M.JPG Photo Gallery