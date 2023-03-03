An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A close shot of an airman wearing sunglasses shows the reflection of an aircraft.

Raptor Reflection

Air Force Staff Sgt. Von Peoples watches an F-22 Raptor during Agile Reaper 23-1 at Tinian International Airport, Northern Mariana Islands, March 3, 2023. The exercise is designed to rehearse capabilities in an operationally relevant environment and to provide air dominance, global mobility, and command and control in the Indo-Pacific region.

