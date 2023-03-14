Cobra Warrior An F-15E Strike Eagle aircrew assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron prepare for takeoff ahead of an Exercise Cobra Warrior 23-1 mission at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, March 14, 2023. Exercise Cobra Warrior, an RAF-led multinational exercise, provides valuable opportunities for all participating nations to practice and develop tactics, techniques and procedures in complex scenarios. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (2.77 MB) Tags: Air Force, Ukraine Response, cobra warrior Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Charles Welty VIRIN: 230314-F-KG386-1001.JPG Photo Gallery