Commander Remarks

Gen. Guglielmo Luigi Miglietta, commander of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum, addresses the formation of soldiers of the Army 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, alongside British soldiers assigned to The Royal Lancers, Prince of Wales Troop, Polish soldiers assigned to 15th Mechanized Infantry Brigade, Croatian soldiers assigned to the 11th Croatian Contingent, Panzer Battery, and Romanian Sky Guardians, all assigned to NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division during eFP Battle Group circulation at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 14, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.