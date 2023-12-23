Howitzer Blast

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division utilize an M109A7 Paladin howitzer to fire upon designated targets during a platoon live-fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, March 15, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.