An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

U.S. Marines and sailors play instruments in the middle of crowds in a street in Cape Verde.

Street Music

Marines and sailors perform during a band event in Sal, Cape Verde, March 18, 2023, to interact with residents and learn about the culture before the African Maritime Forces Summit. The summit is a strategic-level forum that brings African maritime and naval infantry leaders together with international partners to address transnational maritime security challenges.

Photo Gallery