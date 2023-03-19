Replenishment at Sea The guided missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf performs a replenishment with the USNS Arctic in the Ionian Sea, March 19, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.55 MB) Tags: Navy, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Christine Montgomery VIRIN: 230319-N-TC847-1127.JPG Photo Gallery