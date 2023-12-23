Common Challenge U.S., Montenegrin and Austrian soldiers move through the mountains around Kolašin, Montenegro, Feb. 3, 2023, during Common Challenge, a multinational exercise focused on integrating allied forces and conducting mountain warfare operations in severe terrain and weather. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.95 MB) Tags: Vermont National Guard, Maine National Guard, Army, Training, Common Challenge 23 Photo By: Army National Guard 1st Lt. Daniel Borbély VIRIN: 230203-Z-KL046-670C.JPG Photo Gallery