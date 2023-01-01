An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A retired Marine supports a woman as she pours ashes into a body of water while Marines and family watch.

Corps Strength

Retired Marine Corps Col. Willard Buhl and Marisa Borzoni spread the ashes of Borzoni's life parter, retired Lt. Col. Clark Henry, during a memorial service at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023. Henry enlisted during World War II, received a field commission during the Korean War and received a Silver Star during the Vietnam War.

