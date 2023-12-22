An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A plane refuels another plane in mid-air.

Aerial Refueling

A KC-135 Stratotanker from the 186th Air Refueling Wing, part of the Mississippi Air National Guard, refuels Polish F-16s from Powidz Air Base, Poland, as part of an Air Force total force exercise called Copper Arrow in Poland, March 21, 2023. Copper Arrow enhances U.S. Air Forces in Europe’s readiness and demonstrates U.S. European Command’s ability to rapidly deploy large combat-credible forces and equipment throughout Europe.

Photo Gallery