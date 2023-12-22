Bearing Check Navy Ensign Elizabeth Millicker, assigned to the guided missile destroyer USS Porter, checks the bearing of a surface contact during a cooperative exercise with the Polish navy in the Baltic Sea, March 14, 2023. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.78 MB) Tags: Navy, Ukraine Response Photo By: Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Sawyer Connally VIRIN: 230314-N-NQ285-1239.JPG Photo Gallery