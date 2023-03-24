An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier stands behind a casket holding a folded American flag.

Funeral Honors

Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, known as "The Old Guard," conduct military funeral honors for Army Pfc. Francis P. Martin at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., March 24, 2023. Martin was killed on January 16, 1945, while serving in France during World War II, but his remains were not identified until last year.

