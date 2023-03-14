An official website of the United States Government 
Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A helicopter hovers above two sailors on the flight deck of a ship.

Flight Operations

A Polish navy search and rescue PZL W-3T helicopter conducts flight operations with the guided missile destroyer USS Porter during a cooperative exercise in the Baltic Sea, March 14, 2023. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.

