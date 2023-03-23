An official website of the United States Government 
A U.S. airman standing next to a foreign service member spoons food onto a plate held by a child.

Sharing a Meal

Royal Thai Air Force Group Capt. Anurruk Romnarak, left, and Air Force Col. Paul Davidson serve lunch to a student during a civic engagement at a school in Korat, Thailand, March 23, 2023. The engagement allowed participants in the multinational readiness exercise Cope Tiger 23 to give back to the surrounding community.

