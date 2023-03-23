Sharing a Meal Royal Thai Air Force Group Capt. Anurruk Romnarak, left, and Air Force Col. Paul Davidson serve lunch to a student during a civic engagement at a school in Korat, Thailand, March 23, 2023. The engagement allowed participants in the multinational readiness exercise Cope Tiger 23 to give back to the surrounding community. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (0.72 MB) Tags: Cope Tiger, Training, Thailand Photo By: Air Force 1st Lt Jade Watkins VIRIN: 230323-F-HI929-1247C.JPG Photo Gallery