The Estonian navy minelayer EML Wambola, left, and the guided missile destroyer USS Porter steam in formation during a passing exercise in the Baltic Sea, March 23, 2023. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by the U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.