Army Pfc. Mathew O'Donnell, a joint fire support specialist, with headquarters and headquarters battery, 41st Field Artillery Brigade, peers through a Lithuanian soldier's binoculars to learn about the equipment that the Lithuanian forward observers use to watch the impact of artillery rounds in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, March 24, 2023.