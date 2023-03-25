Night Exercise

Soldiers assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, supporting the 4th Infantry Division, prepare a CH-47 Chinook while working alongside Latvian soldiers during a night infiltration exercise in Adazi, Latvia, March 25, 2023. The 4th Infantry Division’s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe.