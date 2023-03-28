Veteran Honors Army and Air Force Exchange Service employees, along with members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3176, present Air Force Vietnam War veteran Jim Ashby a lapel pin and framed copy of the presidential proclamation commemorating the 50th anniversary of the end of American combat operations in Vietnam during a ceremony at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo., March 28, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (1.12 MB) Tags: army, air force, vietnam war Photo By: Angelina Betran, Army VIRIN: 230329-A-HA136-0001A.JPG Photo Gallery