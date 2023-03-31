An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Soldiers lie on the ground while a helicopter flies overhead in a haze of purple smoke.

Air Assault

Soldiers assigned to the Romanian 9th Mechanized Brigade and the 572nd Puma Squadron, the 101st Airborne Division, the 1st Armored Division, and the California Army National Guard hold an air assault demonstration at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, March 31, 2023. NATO's commitment to defending the eastern flank is ironclad and the United States will continue to bolster its posture alongside NATO allies and partners.

