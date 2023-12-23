An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine signals as he helps to load a missile.

Hot Loader

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Billy Tate guides a weapons loader operator carrying a harpoon missile during a hot loading validation event at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 25, 2023. The validation enables loading of different types of ordnance while an aircraft is running, giving greater capability and increased sortie generation for tactical aircraft in the Indo-Pacific.

