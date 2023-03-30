Charcoal Checkup Air Force Airman 1st Class Hailey Edie, right, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Harlow White, pat down Air Force Staff Sgt. Erik Allen with charcoal mitts during a decontamination procedure for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective suits during aircrew protection training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 30, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (3.24 MB) Tags: air force, indo-pacific Photo By: Air Force Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey VIRIN: 230330-F-HU835-1179C.JPG Photo Gallery