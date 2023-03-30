An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two airmen wearing gas masks pat down a third airman wearing protective equipment.

Charcoal Checkup

Air Force Airman 1st Class Hailey Edie, right, and Air Force Staff Sgt. Harlow White, pat down Air Force Staff Sgt. Erik Allen with charcoal mitts during a decontamination procedure for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear protective suits during aircrew protection training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, March 30, 2023.

