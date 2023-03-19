Delivering Supplies

MH-60S Seahawk helicopters, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, deliver supplies from the supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Arctic to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush during a vertical replenishment in the Ionian Sea, March 19, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.