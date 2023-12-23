An official website of the United States Government 
A man stands next to a veteran carrying a wreath as they walk down an aisle during a ceremony.

Honoring the Fallen

Wilfredo Tungol, left, Filipino Veterans Recognition and Education Project director, and World War II Veteran Oscar Bangui walk with a wreath during the "Araw ng Kagitingan" commemoration in Honolulu, April 10, 2023. The Philippine Day of Valor recognizes the service of Filipino troops and the sacrifice of more than 10,000 Philippine and American service members who lost their lives during the Battle of Bataan and its subsequent march.

