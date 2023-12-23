Ammo Safety

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Mario Cottonham, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 5, ensures ammunition safety on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush during flight operations in the Ionian Sea, April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.