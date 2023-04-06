Chinook Arrival

Soldiers assigned to the Army 5th Battalion, 159th Aviation Regiment, 244th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, offload a CH-47 Chinook for Defender 23 at Naval Station Rota, Spain, April 6, 2023. Defender 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa-led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of U.S. forces, employment of Army prepositioned stocks, and interoperability with allies and partners.