Fire Away Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Alexander Bennett fires a Javelin anti-tank missile during a combined live-fire demonstration as part of Balikatan 23 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, April 13, 2023. The U.S.-Philippine bilateral exercise focuses on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills.