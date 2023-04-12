Honoring Service

The American flag is presented to Bruce Murphy following the funeral service for Murphy's spouse, Army Col. Jeanne Picariello, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., April 12, 2023. Picariello served for more than 20 years in the Army as a surgical nurse with tours in the Persian Gulf. Her service was recognized with many awards, including three Meritorious Service Medals, two Defense Meritorious Service Medals and two Legion of Merit awards.