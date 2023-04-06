Commander Comments Army Maj. Gen. David Hodne, commanding general, 4th Infantry Division, speaks with soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 9th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, NATO eFP Battle Group Poland, supporting the 4th Infantry Division after Amber Lynx, a combined live fire exercise at Bemowo Piskie, Poland, April 6, 2023. SHARE IMAGE: Download Image: Full Size (4.37 MB) Tags: Army, NATO, Ukraine Response, amber lynx Photo By: Army Sgt. John Schoebel, Army National Guard VIRIN: 230406-Z-SV327-1514.JPG Photo Gallery