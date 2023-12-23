Chopper Transit

An MH-60S Knighthawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron, and an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 46, fly in formation while transiting the Strait of Gibraltar, April 12, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. 6th Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.